Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 9,266 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.24% of United Rentals worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 929,745 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Rentals by 379.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4,277.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 260,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $26,526,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.40.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

