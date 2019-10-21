Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 3,050 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 202,992 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDMV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,008. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

