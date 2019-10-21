AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $191,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $$38.47 during trading on Monday. 4,687,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,948,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

