AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $27.26 on Thursday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 320,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

