ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.
ALPMY opened at $15.80 on Thursday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.
About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.
