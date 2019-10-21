ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR alerts:

ALPMY opened at $15.80 on Thursday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.