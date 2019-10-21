Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 80,073 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80,073 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after buying an additional 146,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after buying an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,936,000 after buying an additional 385,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.96.

NYSE CI opened at $166.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

