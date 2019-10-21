Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 43,221 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 77.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 159,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 74,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

