Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,015 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,257,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 346,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

NYSE:HCA opened at $123.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

