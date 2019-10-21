Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.61 Million in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 334.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. UBS Group raised Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

TWNK opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.