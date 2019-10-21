Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.61 Million in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 334.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TWNK opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
