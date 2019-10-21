Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

