ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

