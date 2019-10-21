Asgard Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Asgard has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a market cap of $297,269.00 and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00220666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.01274380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089282 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens.

Asgard's official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund . Asgard's official website is asgardecofund.io

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

