Ark Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Ark has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ark has a market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $295,769.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

