Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,923,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

