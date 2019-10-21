ARAW Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $35,005.00 and $51,082.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041333 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.89 or 0.06041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001056 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

