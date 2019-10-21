Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,760. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Scibetta purchased 22,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $121,453 over the last three months. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

