Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $236.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,063.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

