Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

Apple stock opened at $236.41 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $238.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.27. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

