Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $236.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

