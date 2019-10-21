Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Shares of AAPL opened at $236.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

