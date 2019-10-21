Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $35,342,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $236.41 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,063.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.