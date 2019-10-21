AppCoins One Day Trading Volume Reaches $445,405.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $445,405.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00220323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.01252787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

