Anthem (ANTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Anthem has set its FY 2019 guidance at $19.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $19.30 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANTM opened at $249.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

