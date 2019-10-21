Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $429.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.61), with a volume of 9790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The stock has a market cap of $171.50 million and a PE ratio of -73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 476.65.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

