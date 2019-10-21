Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $2.81 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.