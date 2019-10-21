Analysts Set WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $77.00

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 65.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in WP Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,819. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.44.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.