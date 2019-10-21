Analysts Set QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) PT at $50.33

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

QAD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,693. The company has a market cap of $916.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. QAD has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $48,874.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,438,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,265,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,442,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,543,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,995 shares of company stock worth $2,366,881. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in QAD by 83.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QAD by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

