Analysts Set Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $17.90

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $57,954.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

