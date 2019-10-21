Analysts Set Cobham plc (LON:COB) PT at GBX 132.20

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LON COB traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 156.30 ($2.04). 32,023,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Cobham has a one year low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 171.20 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

