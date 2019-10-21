Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.72. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $14.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.82 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.36 to $16.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $245.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

