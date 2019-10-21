Analysts Expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 441,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.19. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

