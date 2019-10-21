Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 20,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,110. The firm has a market cap of $625.12 million, a PE ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,718 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,502 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

