Analysts Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. RealPage reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 253,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. RealPage has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

