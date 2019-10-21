Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.82. 1,612,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,189. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $189.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

