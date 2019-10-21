Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.46 and a 200 day moving average of $186.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

