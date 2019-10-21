Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

USAS opened at $2.76 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

