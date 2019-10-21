Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.51.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.74. 382,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $143,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,916 shares of company stock worth $2,878,098. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 937.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 893,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

