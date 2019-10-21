AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp acquired 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 266,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 179,310 shares during the period.

AMAG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

