Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several research firms have commented on ALPN. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALPN remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.