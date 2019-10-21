Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.65). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several research firms have commented on ALPN. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ALPN remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.