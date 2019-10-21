Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,246.77. 8,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,175.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.