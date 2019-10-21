Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 563.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 96.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 50.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

NYSE CTL opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $22.08.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

