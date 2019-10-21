Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,774.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,846.58. The stock has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,787.48 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,242.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

