Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an equal rating to a weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.58.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $73,081.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $716,806. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

