Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $4.97. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 38.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 191,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

