Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 346.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 124,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

