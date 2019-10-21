Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $214.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,921. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total value of $1,776,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

