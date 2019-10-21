Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

