Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.92-7.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.92-7.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARE opened at $156.01 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $156.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Citigroup raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

