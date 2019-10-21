Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 348,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 342,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. 6,847,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,033. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

