Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of California Water Service Group worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 609.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,742,260. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.